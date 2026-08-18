Indian Army Chief receives Guard of Honour at Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth received and inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu on Monday, during his three-day official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19 to strengthen bilateral military ties.

COAS Seth also laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel as part of his scheduled itinerary.

The visit comes as India and Nepal continue to deepen their close defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement. Sharing details of the visit, the Defence Ministry stated that the COAS is scheduled to interact with the Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army and receive a detailed briefing from the Director General of Military Operations, Nepali Army, on key issues of mutual strategic interest. Later in the day, COAS Seth will attend a special Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where President of Nepal Shri Ram Chandra Paudel will confer upon him the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army, in keeping with the long-standing tradition between the two armed forces.

On August 18, COAS Seth will address student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri while interacting with instructors and foreign student officers. He is also slated to hold discussions with senior dignitaries of Nepal on bilateral matters.

On the final day of his visit, August 19, COAS Seth will travel to Pokhara to attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally. During the event, he will felicitate Veer Naris and gallantry awardees and interact with Indian Army veterans before departing for India.

Underlining the significance of the visit, the Ministry highlighted that India and Nepal share unparalleled historical, social, and cultural linkages, fondly described as the 'Roti Beti Ka Rishta'. Civilisational connections such as Janakpur-Ayodhya and Lumbini-Bodhgaya make the two nations natural partners bound by democratic values and a shared commitment to regional peace and stability. The visit underscores these deep-rooted military and cultural ties while opening new avenues for cooperation between both armies. (ANI)

Also Read: Haryana Government Launches Mandatory Five-Minute ‘Y Break’ Yoga Sessions in All Industrial Units