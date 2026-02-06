NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has undertaken a major initiative to discontinue colonial-era legacies by renaming 246 roads, buildings, and facilities across its establishments. This move is aimed at strengthening an institutional identity rooted in India’s own history, ethos, and military traditions, while honouring the nation’s gallantry awardees, war heroes, and distinguished military leaders.

According to Indian Army officials, the remaining exercise covers 124 Roads, 77 Colonies, 27 Buildings and Other Military Facilities, and 18 miscellaneous facilities, including parks, training areas, sports grounds, gates, helipads, etc.

As per officials, the initiative also reflects an enduring national commitment to commemorate valour and sacrifice. Recent national efforts to honour the legacy of the Nation’s bravest include dedicated commemorations of Param Vir Chakra awardees, reinforcing the centrality of India’s heroes in public and institutional memory.

In various Cantonments and military stations, the renaming of roads, facilities and colonies is being undertaken to honour Indian soldiers and commanders, including Gallantry Award recipients and eminent military personalities, said officials. As part of this process, several British-era road and locality names are being replaced with names that reflect Indian valour, sacrifice and leadership.

In Delhi Cantonment, Kirby Place (Officers Accomodation) has been renamed Kenuguruse Vihar, while Mall Road has been renamed Arun Khetrapal Marg. In Ambala Cantonment, Patterson Road Quarters is now known as Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave, and in Mathura Cantonment, New Horn Line has been renamed Abdul Hamid Lines.

Similar changes gave been implemented elsewhere with Queens Line Road in Jaipur Cantonment becoming Sundar Singh Marg, New Birdwood Line in Bareilly Cantonment being renamed to Thimayya Colony and Malcolm Lines in Mhow Cantonment renamed to Piru Singh Lines. At the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Colins Block and Kingsway Block has been renamed to Nubra Block and Kargil Block, respectively.

In Kolkata, while Fort William has been renamed Vijay Durg, the Sports complex in Rangapahar Military Station has been renamed to Laishram Jyotin Singh Sports Complex. At the Zakhama Military Station, the Spear Lake Marg has been renamed Hangpan Dada Marg. These names commemorate exemplary courage and service across multiple campaigns, alongside recognition of eminent military leadership, said the Indian Army. (ANI)

