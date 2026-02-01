Lifeline in snow: Indian Army rescues 29 stranded tourists in North Sikkim

GANGTOK: The tranquil, snow-laden landscapes of North Sikkim turned perilous last week when a group of 29 tourists found themselves stranded amid extreme weather conditions. What began as a breathtaking journey through the high-altitude stretch between Shivmandir and Zero Point rapidly escalated into a life-threatening ordeal as nature unleashed its fury.

According to an official release, on the intervening night of January 27-28, severe weather gripped the region. Gale-force winds and relentless snowfall engulfed the narrow mountain roads, rendering civilian vehicles immobile. Several vehicles were buried under heavy snow, while others suffered mechanical failures due to sub-zero temperatures.

The stranded group included young children and senior citizens, compounding the gravity of the situation. As temperatures plunged well below freezing, the thin mountain air led to dangerously low oxygen levels, causing multiple tourists to experience acute mountain sickness and respiratory distress.

Recognizing the escalating danger, the Indian Army launched a swift humanitarian rescue operation despite treacherous white-out conditions. Army personnel navigated snowbound routes through the night to locate the stranded tourists scattered along the valley, a release stated. Braving the extreme weather, the rescue teams evacuated the tourists from their frozen vehicles and safely transported them to the Shivmandir Army camp. For many, the intervention came at a critical moment, as prolonged exposure to the harsh environment posed serious health risks.

Upon arrival at the camp, the Army initiated comprehensive relief measures. Medical teams immediately attended to those suffering from altitude-related ailments, administering supplemental oxygen and continuous monitoring.

As per a release, to protect the group from the biting cold, soldiers provided extreme cold-weather clothing, sleeping bags, heaters, and ensured a steady supply of hot meals, refreshments, and warm water. The camp was transformed into a safe haven, offering warmth and reassurance to all, from the youngest children to the elderly.

Deeply moved by the experience, the tourists expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army, praising the soldiers' courage, professionalism, and compassion. Many acknowledged that the timely intervention prevented a potential tragedy, turning a moment of despair into a powerful example of service, resilience, and humanity in the face of nature's extremes, a release stated. (ANI)

