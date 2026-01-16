Indian Army marks 78th Army Day; ARTRAC organizes 'Know Your Army' fair in Shimla

SHIMLA: The In dian Army celebrated its 78th Army Day with events across the country aimed at motivating youth to consider careers in the armed forces. In Shimla, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) organized a ‘Know Your Army’ exhibition at the Ridge ground, inaugurated by retired Brigadier Harjit Singh and Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya, Chief of Staff, ARTRAC. The officers lauded the initiative for familiarizing the public, especially young people, with the Army and its role in safeguarding the nation.

As part of the celebrations, ARTRAC showcased weapons and ammunition, organized a health camp, set up selfie points, and featured performances by the Army Pipe Band. The exhibition attracted local residents, tourists, and NCC cadets, encouraging them to consider serving in the Indian Army.

Retired Brigadier Harjit Singh highlighted that the exhibition aimed to give people a closer look at Army equipment and ammunition. He noted the high turnout of youth, tourists, and cadets, saying the displays were successfully drawing attention to the Army’s functioning.

NCC cadet and Under Officer Riya Chauhan told ANI that the exhibition was important in showing the sacrifices made by Army personnel. She said, “Without the military, our country would not be safe. For today’s youth, this is extremely important. Seeing the Army creates inspiration. As an NCC cadet, my aim is to join the defence forces and serve in the Army. Army Day helps generate a message for the youth about how they can protect the country and learn important lessons.”

Tourists also expressed keen interest. Saylee Kurulkar from Maharashtra shared, “Before going to Punjab, I wanted to see the border and then came here. Today is Army Day. I have been here since 8:30 am, and I am really curious to know everything. This is the first time I am seeing the weapons used by the Indian Army. Even though I am past the age to join, it feels like fulfilling my father’s dream of serving. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The ‘Know Your Army’ exhibition at Shimla’s Ridge ground emerged as a major attraction on Army Day, successfully connecting the Army with the public and inspiring the next generation to serve the nation. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Army showcases 10 key milestones in 2025, highlights shift to future-ready warfare