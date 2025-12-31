Indian Army showcases 10 key milestones in 2025, highlights shift to future-ready warfare

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Tuesday highlighted ten major milestones achieved in 2025, reflecting a decisive shift towards future-ready warfare with emphasis on precision, technology absorption, jointness and indigenization.

The most significant development was Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists. The operation was planned by the Army’s Military Operations Branch and monitored from the DGMO Ops Room, with the Chief of Defence Staff and all three Service Chiefs present. During the operation, nine terror camps across the border were destroyed — seven by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force — in strikes described as precise, calibrated and time-bound, reinforcing deterrence while maintaining escalation control.

The Army detailed how it successfully countered Pakistan’s retaliation attempts between May 7 and 10, when drones were used to target military and civilian assets. Integrated air defence and counter-UAS systems neutralized all threats, preventing casualties and damage. Along the Line of Control, more than a dozen terror launch pads were destroyed using ground-based weapons, disrupting infiltration routes. On May 10, Pakistan’s DGMO requested a ceasefire, after which an understanding was reached to halt firing and military action.

On long-range firepower, the Army highlighted progress with BrahMos and Pinaka systems. On December 1, a BrahMos unit conducted a combat missile launch validating flight stability and terminal accuracy, while work continues on extended-range variants. Two additional Pinaka regiments were operationalized in June, and just before year-end, the Army successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket with a range of about 120 km, significantly enhancing deep-strike precision capabilities.

In aviation, the Army inducted six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, with the first three received in July and the remaining delivered in December. The Apaches are expected to substantially boost strike capabilities against armoured threats.

The Army also rolled out new battlefield structures. In October, demonstrations in Rajasthan showcased Bhairav light commando battalions and Ashni drone platoons, with plans to operationalize 25 Bhairav battalions and deploy Ashni platoons across infantry units for ISR and precision effects. New Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries, equipped with unmanned systems and loiter munitions, were also announced.

On indigenization, the Army said 91 percent of its ammunition is now domestically produced. Over the past year, it inducted nearly 3,000 remotely piloted aircraft, along with tethered drones, swarm drones, logistics drones for high-altitude areas and kamikaze drones. Digital transformation also advanced with edge data centres and in-house applications such as the Equipment Helpline and Sainik Yatri Mitra App.

Senior leadership reviews during the Army Commanders’ Conference in October focused on grey-zone warfare, jointness and innovation. The Army also expanded military diplomacy through major joint exercises with countries including France, the US, Australia, the UK and the UAE, enhancing interoperability and counter-terror capabilities.

Finally, innovation initiatives such as Inno-Yoddha 2025–26 saw 89 innovations submitted, with 32 selected for further development, reinforcing the Army’s push for Atmanirbharta and future readiness. (ANI)

