Indian Army observes Infantry Day, Indian soldiers landing in Srinagar on Oct 1947

Kohima/Imphal: The Indian Army on Sunday on the occasion of the 78th Infantry Day through numerous ceremonies in Manipur and Nagaland commemorated the valour and sacrifices of the brave Infantry soldiers.

The Army on Sunday also observed Shaurya Diwas to commemorate the successful landing of Indian soldiers at Srinagar Airfield on October 27, 1947, to deny Kashmir to the invading Pakistani Tribals and forces.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the battle of 1947 was the first successful military operation of Independent India. To mark the occasion, solemn wreath-laying ceremonies were held at Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur and Zakhama Military Station in Nagaland honouring and remembering the courage of fallen heroes of Infantry, the ultimate. A special documentary film was screened showcasing the contributions of the Corps of Infantry in various operations, underscoring their role in safeguarding the nation.

GOC, Red Shield Division, officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, soldiers and veterans paid homage that symbolises the bond between generations of soldiers and their shared commitment to duty by sharing the stage for celebrations.

In another development, in a courageous and selfless act, an army officer stationed at Rangapahar Military Station, in the Dimapur district of Nagaland, saved the lives of two young boys from drowning in the Dhansiri River.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Sunday afternoon when two boys, aged 5 to six years were playing near the riverbank when they accidentally fell into the deep and muddy water of the river.

Despite their attempts to stay afloat, the currents pulled them downstream.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Shukla said that Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri, who was incidentally passing through the area, heard the cries of a woman and the boys' crying for help.

Without any hesitation and disregard for his personal safety, the brave officer sprang into action and he being, a trained swimmer, dove into the river and fought against the currents, slush and vegetation, to reach the struggling children.

Displaying extraordinary bravery and determination, he managed to bring both boys safely to shore.

The boys suffered no serious injuries and were reunited with their grateful families.

Local residents and eyewitnesses lauded Major Attri for his heroism and presence of mind, which prevented a potential tragedy, the spokesman said. (IANS)

