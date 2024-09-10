Manipur: Body of Ex-Army Soldier Found Day After His Kidnapping By Suspected Militants

Imphal: The body of a retired Army soldier — who was kidnapped by suspected militants on September 7 in Manipur’s Shantipur area — was found on Monday after two days of extensive searches, an official said.

A police officer said that the body of Limlal Mate was found on Monday at a fringe area between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Police are, however, yet to provide details of the death.

The slain ex-serviceman’s son, Thangminlun Mate, lodged an FIR at the Gamnom Saparmeina Police station in Kangpokpi district claiming that his father was kidnapped by suspected militants while he went to purchase household items at Shantipur on Sunday.

“Today (Monday), I learned through social media that my father was mercilessly killed in the Phumlou area,” Thangminlun Mate said in his FIR and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Local people, belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, said that Mate, a former Havildar of the Army, was a resident of Motbung village in Kangpokpi district and, while driving a car by mistake, crossed the buffer zone and entered the Sekmai area on Sunday.

