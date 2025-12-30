Indian Army builds homestay in border Arunachal village to boost livelihoods

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of border area development efforts, the Indian Army has constructed a double-storey homestay at the remote border village of Taksing in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at generating sustainable livelihoods and promoting border tourism.

The initiative was undertaken under Operation Sadbhavna and dedicated to the local community as part of the Vibrant Village programme, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat informed in a statement on Monday.

The project was executed by the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps to strengthen community welfare and improve tourism infrastructure in this strategically important border region. The homestay is expected to provide a steady source of income for local residents while encouraging tourism and economic activity in the area.

Local villagers have warmly appreciated the initiative, acknowledging the Army’s continued role in inclusive development and civil-military cooperation in remote border areas.

The project reflects the spirit of “Seema Suraksha ke Saath Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas,” underlining the Army’s commitment not only to guarding the nation’s borders but also to contributing to the socio-economic development of border communities.

Also Read: Arunachal’s remotest border villages set for uplift under VVP: Khandu