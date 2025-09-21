Indian, Canadian NSAs discuss counterterrorism, security cooperation: MEA

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart, Nathalie G. Drouin, discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship in areas such as counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and Intelligence exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Doval and Drouin met on Thursday, September 18, in New Delhi, as part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides.

According to the MEA, it was also an opportunity to follow up on the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, earlier this year.

“Both sides acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership. They had productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including in areas such as counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and Intelligence exchanges,” the MEA said.

Both sides also agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations, it added.

“They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement. The two NSAs also deliberated on the priority areas for future cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” the MEA statement read.

Earlier on Friday, reacting strongly to the reports of growing Khalistani threats to Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, including the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, the MEA made it clear that it is the responsibility of the Canadian government to provide security, as and when there is a concern.

“It is the responsibility of the Canadian government or the host government wherever we are, wherever we have diplomatic establishments to provide security as and when there is a concern, we do take it up with the concerned side, in this case, Canada, to ensure that there is adequate security of our diplomatic premises,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi while responding to a question on the threats being issued to the Indian Consulates in Canada.

The reaction came after the NSAs of both countries held talks on Thursday as part of the regular bilateral security consultations between Ottawa and New Delhi.

“The NSA of Canada held talks with our National Security Advisor, I think it happened yesterday, the 18th. This is part of the regular bilateral security consultations that happen between the two countries. It was also an opportunity and an occasion for them to follow up on the discussions that happened between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis on the sidelines of the G7 in Alberta, Canada,” stated Jaiswal. (IANS)

