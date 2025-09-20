‘Technology has become India’s greatest equaliser’ says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted that technology has become India’s greatest equaliser, empowering everyone from street vendors to corporate executives. “Through initiatives such as India Stack, UPI, JAM trinity and CoWIN, innovation and inclusion have transformed lives, improved governance and strengthened India’s role on the global stage”, PM Modi stated. The Prime Minister was responding on X to an article by Minister of Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, which points out that while earlier getting a government document was a whole saga involving multiple trips, long queues and random fees, now it’s literally in your mobile phone due to the revolution in technology that has taken place during PM Modi’s regime. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned technology into India’s greatest equalizer. A street vendor in Mumbai uses the same UPI payment system as a corporate executive. Technology, in his vision, knows no hierarchy. “This transformation reflects his core philosophy of antyodaya — reaching the last person in the queue. Every digital initiative aims to democratise technology for all. What began as experiments in Gujarat became the foundation for India’s digital revolution,” Viashnaw stated. (IANS)

