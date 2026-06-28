Indian Coast Guard inducts indigenous fast patrol vessel ICGS Akshay into fleet

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard, also referred to as ‘Bharatiya Tatrakshak’, on Saturday commissioned ICGS Akshay, a new-generation indigenous Fast Patrol Vessel, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Goa.

According to an official release, the ship was formally commissioned into service by Parama Sen, IA&AS, Additional Secretary (Personnel), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West); Inspector General Jyotindra Singh, TM, Deputy Director General (HRD); senior dignitaries from the Central and State Governments; and representatives of Goa Shipyard Limited.

Named Akshay - meaning “Indestructible” - the vessel symbolises the enduring spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of Bharatiya Tatrakshak in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests. It reflects a steadfast dedication to ensuring safe, secure, and clean seas while upholding the trust reposed in the Service.

Designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited, ICGS Akshay represents another important achievement in indigenous shipbuilding and reinforces the Government’s vision of self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The ship’s commissioning highlights the growing strength of Bharat’s domestic shipbuilding capabilities and maritime ecosystem, a release said.

ICGS Akshay will support Bharatiya Tatrakshak in discharging its diverse responsibilities across the maritime domain, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, coastal security, marine environmental protection, and assistance to mariners in distress. Commanded by Commandant (JG) Deepak Choubey, ICGS Akshay and her crew join the fleet of Bharatiya Tatrakshak, carrying forward a proud tradition of professionalism, vigilance, and service to the nation. (ANI)

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