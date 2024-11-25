Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5 Tonnes Of Drugs In Andaman, Calls It “Biggest Ever Drug Haul"

PORT BLAIR: The Indian Coast Guard have seized a massive shipment of approximately five tonnes of cocaine from a fishing vessel in the Andaman waters, marking a significant drug haul. According to defence authorities, this is probably the largest narcotics haul the Indian Coast Guard has ever made.
The defence officials stated, “Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited.”
Earlier in September, drugs weighing 2.075 kg, valued at Rs. 14 crore, were confiscated by the Andaman Police as they clamped down on the heroin trafficking network.
In a press conference, IPS Niharika Bhat, the South Andaman's Superintendent of Police (SP), stated that on August 24, 2024, confidential intelligence about heroin was received by the police.
“The police had received secret information on August 24 that an individual had heroin with him, and based on that, he was arrested and 1.295 kg of heroin was found with him. An FIR was immediately registered,” she said.
She further mentioned that three additional people were discovered to be involved in the case after an inquiry. "Upon investigation with the arrested individual, names of three other people were revealed. Further investigation revealed that the drugs received in Port Blair were sent via the sea route, which was then sent to Kolkata," she added.
