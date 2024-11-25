Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5 Tonnes Of Drugs In Andaman, Calls It “Biggest Ever Drug Haul"

PORT BLAIR: The Indian Coast Guard have seized a massive shipment of approximately five tonnes of cocaine from a fishing vessel in the Andaman waters, marking a significant drug haul. According to defence authorities, this is probably the largest narcotics haul the Indian Coast Guard has ever made.

The defence officials stated, “Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited.”

Earlier in September, drugs weighing 2.075 kg, valued at Rs. 14 crore, were confiscated by the Andaman Police as they clamped down on the heroin trafficking network.