Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Banking Law Amendments During Parliament Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as well as the Banking Regulation Act and the State Bank of India Act, among other bills, when the Parliament's Winter Session convenes on Monday.
Along with amending the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act of 1970, the Finance Minister will be amending the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act of 1980.
Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the Railways (Amendment) Bill, which will further amend the Railway Act, 1989, in accordance with the Lok Sabha list of business.
A statement on the progress of implementing the recommendations in the 56th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development on implementation of Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Project pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be provided by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), along with the Ministry of Education.
Ananta Nayak, the vice chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, and Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will propose a proposal to link one Rajya Sabha member to the committees on the welfare of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes (2024–25).
The list of business state, “That this House do recommend to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do agree to nominate one member from Rajya Sabha to associate with the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the un-expired portion of the term of the Committee vice Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 14 October, 2024 and do communicate to this House the name of the member so nominated by Rajya Sabha."
