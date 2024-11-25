Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Banking Law Amendments During Parliament Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as well as the Banking Regulation Act and the State Bank of India Act, among other bills, when the Parliament's Winter Session convenes on Monday.

Along with amending the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act of 1970, the Finance Minister will be amending the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act of 1980.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the Railways (Amendment) Bill, which will further amend the Railway Act, 1989, in accordance with the Lok Sabha list of business.