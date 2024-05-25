Indian Film 'All We Imagine As Light' Steals the Spotlight with 8-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

GUWAHATI: Payal Kapadia’s film “All We Imagine As Light,” the first Indian film to compete at Cannes in 30 years, created a buzz at its world premier at the film festival on Thursday, impressing international audiences.

The film received an enthusiastic eight-minute standing ovation after its debut, which is one of the longest at this year’s film festival.

The film, which puts Payal in the running for the prestigious Palme d’Or, made history at the festival. Deadline reports that Payal is the first female Indian filmmaker to have a movie in the Cannes competition, and the film is the first Indian production in competition in thirty years.