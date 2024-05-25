Manipur: Jiribam Scorches at 43°C, Marking Hottest Day of the Year

IMPHAL: The Jiribam district in Manipur, which borders Cachar district in Assam, had its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperature reaching 43 degree Celsius, confirmed Director of Environment and Climate Change.

The heatwave, which started in the nearby district of Noney, is still very intense and has not weakened.

On May 22, Noney district in Manipur reached a temperature of 40 degree Celsius, marking it the second hottest day in Manipur this year.

The high temperatures have caused significant disruptions in daily life in Jiribam and Noney, especially in their main towns.