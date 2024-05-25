Manipur: Jiribam Scorches at 43°C, Marking Hottest Day of the Year

IMPHAL: The Jiribam district in Manipur, which borders Cachar district in Assam, had its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperature reaching 43 degree Celsius, confirmed Director of Environment and Climate Change.
The heatwave, which started in the nearby district of Noney, is still very intense and has not weakened.
On May 22, Noney district in Manipur reached a temperature of 40 degree Celsius, marking it the second hottest day in Manipur this year.
The high temperatures have caused significant disruptions in daily life in Jiribam and Noney, especially in their main towns.
To cope with the intense heat, people are staying inside to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related health problems.
Shop owners in the main town of Jiribam have noticed fewer customers coming to their shops. The ongoing heatwave has made vendors worry about their perishable goods, especially green vegetables, spoiling quickly.
Even the ice-cream sellers in Jiribam market noticed that fewer people were buying ice cream, as many chose to stay indoors to avoid the intense heat.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that a cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal will likely approach the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh by Sunday as a severe cyclonic storm.
In preparation for the expected bad weather, the IMD has forecasted strong winds and rough seas in areas around the North Bay of Bengal.
Wind speeds could reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph, starting from the morning of Saturday.
As per IMD, the weather system that started as a depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression.
On May 27 and 28, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall likely in Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, in Arunachal Pradesh on May 28, and in Mizoram and Tripura on May 27.
