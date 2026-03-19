Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki docks at Mundra with major crude shipment

MUNDRA: The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, has successfully arrived at Adani Ports Mundra in Gujarat, marking a significant addition to the nation’s energy imports.

The vessel reached the port carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil. The cargo was sourced from the UAE and was loaded at Fujairah Port. Measuring 274.19 metres in length overall with a beam of 50.04 metres, the tanker boasts a deadweight tonnage of approximately 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes.

The arrival at Mundra underscores the critical role the Adani Ports facility plays in handling substantial crude imports. Such deliveries are vital for major refineries, which rely on these shipments to maintain consistent operations and bolster India’s energy security. (ANI)

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