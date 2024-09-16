Indian Navy releases logo for sailing expedition by women officers

NEW DELHI: Two Indian Navy women officers will embark on an extraordinary sailing expedition circumnavigating the globe. A logo was unveiled on this account on Sunday. The octagonal shape at the centre of the logo depicts the Indian Navy, while the sun signifies a celestial body and the compass, guiding the sailors through the challenging seas.

Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasizing its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills. Through the pioneering efforts of Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation onboard INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Indian Navy has taken centre stage in Ocean Sailing expeditions, an official said.

Continuing with the celebration of maritime skill and adventure, two Indian Navy women officers Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K would be embarking on the extraordinary expedition of circumnavigating the globe - Navika Sagar Parikrama II onboard INSV Tarini very shortly. The duo has been preparing themselves for this expedition for the last three years.

The officers as part of the six-member crew had participated in the trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. Thereafter, the officers undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode. Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius, again in dual-handed mode early this year.

The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas. (IANS)

