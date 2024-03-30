Indian Navy rescues 23 Pakistani nationals from pirate-attacked Iranian vessel

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy rescued a group of 23 Pakistani nationals on an Iranian fishing boat after responding to a pirate attack in the Arabian Sea.

In a statement, the Navy said, “Based on inputs on a potential piracy incident onboard an Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al-Kambar 786' late evening on March 28, two Indian Naval ships - mission deployed in the Arabian Sea for maritime security operations - were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel”.

“After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued,” it added.