Assam: AASU Calls for 100-Hour Oil Blockade in 2 Districts

GUWAHATI: The Dibrugarh unit of the All Assam Students’ Union called a protest blocking Oil India Limited (OIL) vehicles for 100 hours in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts in Assam.

The demonstration has been called against OIL’s perceived failure to address various issues of public interest.

AASU claims that they have repeatedly stated their demands, but OIL has allegedly failed to meet the expectations of the indigenous people.

The complaints include unfulfilled promises and ignoring important issues affecting the local communities. AASU asserted that OIL have been focusing on making profit and have disregarded the concerns of the indigenous people.