Assam: AASU Calls for 100-Hour Oil Blockade in 2 Districts

GUWAHATI: The Dibrugarh unit of the All Assam Students’ Union called a protest blocking Oil India Limited (OIL) vehicles for 100 hours in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts in Assam.
The demonstration has been called against OIL’s perceived failure to address various issues of public interest.
AASU claims that they have repeatedly stated their demands, but OIL has allegedly failed to meet the expectations of the indigenous people.
The complaints include unfulfilled promises and ignoring important issues affecting the local communities. AASU asserted that OIL have been focusing on making profit and have disregarded the concerns of the indigenous people.
AASU hopes to highlight these issues and force OIL to seriously address the demands of the indigenous people by blocking the OIL vehicles.
The blockade is a symbol of a larger fight for marginalized communities to be recognized, represented and treated fairly. It shows a trend of grassroots activism aimed at holding corporations responsible for what they do and respect the rights and needs of vulnerable groups.
Whether this protest succeeds or fails will not only affect the current issues of the local population but also show how effective grassroots movements can be in challenging big companies and making social changes.
Earlier, the North East India Petroleum Dealer’s Association (NEIPDA) has launched a protest announcing the closure of petrol pumps on March 31 and April 1 across Northeast.
The protest has been initiated as the association has not had its request for increased commission and other demands addressed.
The decision was made during a meeting at Uzan Bazaar on March 28. At the meeting, members discussed their complaints about the dealer commissions not being revised since 2017.
The association also highlighted that the protest closure is intended to bring attention to the rights of dealers and the importance of addressing their grievances.
ALSO WATCH: