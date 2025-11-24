Indian Navy set to commissioin Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Mahe today

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on Monday. The ceremony, hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, will be presided over by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, according to a Ministry of Defence release. The commissioning of Mahe will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. She will serve as a ‘Silent Hunter’ on the Western Seaboard - powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers, the release said. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Mahe represents the cutting edge of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals. With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India’s vital maritime approaches. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Navy Chief urges global cooperation for safer and stronger maritime order