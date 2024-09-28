Indian Newspaper Society (INS) forms new committee at 85th annual general meet

NEW DELHI: The 85th annual general meeting of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS)- an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines & Periodicals in the country, was held through Video Conference (‘VC’)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday.

MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi) has been elected president of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2024-25. He succeeded Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj).

Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) is the Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat) is the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) is the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2024-25. Mary Paul is the secretary general of the Society.

The other members of the executive committee of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2024-25 are S. Balasubramanian Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal), Samahit Bal (Pragavati), Rahul Rajkhewa (The Sentinel), Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times, Patna), KRP Reddy (Sakshi) and others, stated a press release.

