Ladies’ Club Tinsukia Distributes Raincoats and Sweets to Newspaper Hawkers in Independence Day Gesture

TINSUKIA: The members of the Ladies’ Club, Tinsukia, provided raincoats and sweets to 50 newspaper hawkers in Tinsukia on August 13, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. The Ladies’ Club showed this gesture as, come rain, come shine, the hawkers have to make newspapers reach readers.

The programme was held in front of Kalibari, Tinsukia, were Ladies’ Club president Sunita Khaitan, secretary Shikha Patowary, vice president Sandhya Labdha, and members Sulochana Agarwala, Sunita Agarwala, Kiran Thord, Shobha Raschhiwachhiya, Ankita Saloni, Nimita Goel, Kanchan Agarwala, Priti Agarwala, Urmila Jalan, Nehal Saloni, Jaya Jain, and former councillor of Ward No. 12 Sukun Shobharia were present, besides Tinsukia Hawkers’ Association president Bidhan Das and Tinsukia Press Club member Krishna Upadhyay.

Speaking on the occasion, Bidhan Das said, “Newspaper hawkers are people for whom none in society thinks. Come rain or shine, hawkers never forget to make newspapers reach their readers in the morning. There are even people in this profession who continue to hawk at the age of 70 or more. There are also hawkers who undertake their studies in colleges.”

Bidhan Das thanked the Ladies’ Club, Tinsukia, for their gesture to the forgotten lot in society, hawkers. He requested the Ladies’ Club to send a memorandum to the Assam government with the plea to extend some benefits, including pension, to the hawkers.

Ladies’ Club president Sunita Khaitan and secretary Shikha Patowary also spoke at the programme.

