Indian Passport Application, Renewal and Tatkaal Fees to Increase from July 1

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has raised charges for passport-related services which will make getting a passport more expensive with effect from July 1, 2026. The increased fee structure will be applicable for fresh passport applications, renewals, Tatkaal services, replacement of lost or damaged passports, police clearance certificates (PCC) and other passport-linked services. In the case of adults, the charges on a normal application for a fresh 36-page passport or renewal have been raised from the existing fee of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. For a 60-page passport (adult, normal), the fee has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

For a 36-page adult passport under the Tatkaal scheme, the fee has been raised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, while for a 60-page passport in the category, the fee has gone up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. The higher charges will apply from July 1, 2026, for applications submitted in India or abroad under the revised fee structure. (IANS)

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