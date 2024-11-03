Indian Railways Move Towards Successful Implemention Of Kavach 4.0

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways is progressing towards successful implementation of Kavach 4.0, an indigenous advance safety technology system, designed to enhance train operations across its vast network.

Kavach 4.0 is a comprehensive, technology-driven solution developed by Indian Railways to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth operation of trains, providing an additional layer of safety and control.

The system is capable of automatically applying brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so, as it displays real-time line-side signals in the driver’s cab, and provides continuous movement updates through radio-based communication.

Other key features include automatic whistling at level crossing gates, direct locomotive-to-locomotive communication to prevent collisions, and an SOS function to alert authorities in case of emergencies.