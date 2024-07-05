Indian Railways Plans To Produce 10,000 Non-AC Coaches To Elevate Passenger Comfort

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to elevate the travel experience of passengers, Indian Railways has decided to add 10,000 Non-AC coaches to its fleet over the next two years.

Officials have revealed that this ambitious production target is set to be fulfilled by the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26 and a significant quantity will be allocated to General coaches.

In this regard, the railways have laid out a detailed plan to meet this objective. The railways aims to produce 2,605 General coaches, including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1,470 Non-AC Sleeper coaches, 323 SLR coaches, 32 High Capacity Parcel Vans, and 55 Pantry cars for the fiscal year 2024-25.