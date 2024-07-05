Indian Railways Plans To Produce 10,000 Non-AC Coaches To Elevate Passenger Comfort

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to elevate the travel experience of passengers, Indian Railways has decided to add 10,000 Non-AC coaches to its fleet over the next two years.
Officials have revealed that this ambitious production target is set to be fulfilled by the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26 and a significant quantity will be allocated to General coaches.
In this regard, the railways have laid out a detailed plan to meet this objective. The railways aims to produce 2,605 General coaches, including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1,470 Non-AC Sleeper coaches, 323 SLR coaches, 32 High Capacity Parcel Vans, and 55 Pantry cars for the fiscal year 2024-25.
As far as fiscal year 2025-26 is concerned, the production target has been set at 2,710 General coaches, 1,910 Non-AC Sleeper coaches, 514 SLR coaches, 200 High Capacity Parcel Vans, and 110 Pantry cars.
The evolving demand for rail services has been shaped by seasonal variations and the rise in passenger traffic. The requirement of these coaches is decided based on these factors.
The production plans align with the annual Coach Production Programme, thereby ensuring that the changing needs of passengers is fulfilled by the manufacturing output.
This significant move by the Indian Railways is intended towards increasing the availability of Non-AC coaches as it looks to serve to a broader segment of passengers and aims to improve the comfort and travel experience across the network.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) had made substantial progress in its mission to become leading "Green Railways" entity.
Under broader initiative of Indian Railways to achieve net zero carbon emissions and 100% electrification, N.F. Railway had successfully electrified 2583 Route Kilometres (RKM), covering 61% of its expansive 4260 RKM network.
The electrification projects executed in phases, are managed by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and NFR/Construction.