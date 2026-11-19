NEW DELHI: A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers came under a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, prompting Indian authorities to closely monitor the situation.

All three Indian nationals on board, along with the rest of the crew, are safe and accounted for, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on social media platform X, Sonowal said the vessel, MT NAVIG8 MESSI, was targeted on November 18.

While no serious injuries were reported, one Indian officer was shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation.

"On Nov 18, Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT NAVIG8 MESSI, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe and accounted for, with no serious injuries reported. One Indian officer has been shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation," the minister added.(IANS)