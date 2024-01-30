Guwahati: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Ambitious Road Connectivity Blueprint for Assam

The Assam State Road Improvement Project (ASRIP) is another major focus, comprising 8 packages with a total length of 247 km.Important roads including the Dhodor Ali bridge over Subansiri have been noted. The project has utilized an investment of ₹380 crore so far, underscoring the government’s commitment to upgrading secondary roads.



GUWAHATI: In a firm commitment to strengthen the state’s road infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive plan to bridge the connectivity gap and improve road connectivity across Assam. Taking to microblogging platform X , Sarma outlined various initiatives aimed at facilitating seamless communication and bringing communities closer together through ongoing development projects.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to develop the roads, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma highlighted the plans to improve connectivity across Assam. Through various initiatives, the government has made a strong commitment to roads, aimed at providing robust connectivity that reduces travel times, increases accessibility and encourages economic growth.

A pivotal project in this endeavor is Asom Mala 1.0, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 7, 2021. This initiative has played a crucial role in road infrastructure development, contributing significantly to connectivity. Noteworthy roads, such as Palasbari Mirza Chandubi, Nahar Ali, and major bridges over Dikrong and Subansiri rivers, have been developed, with an investment of Rs 1,859 crore utilized till 2023.

Addressing the diverse connectivity needs of various regions, the Assam State Capital Expenditure Program (ASCCIP) encompasses 6 road corridors covering 312.5 km in 11 packages. Stretching into areas such as Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, BTR, and Barak Valley, the project has utilized Rs 534 crore till 2023, demonstrating its success in promoting economic cooperation and connectivity.

Assam is paving the way for comprehensive infrastructure development, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ambitious road connectivity scheme stands as a beacon of transformational growth and improved connectivity in the state.