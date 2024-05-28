Indian Woman Peacekeeper Radhika Sen To Receive Prestigious UN Military Gender Advocate Of The Year Award

NEW DELHI: In a proud moment for the country, Indian Army officer Major Radhika Sen will be honoured with a prestigious military gender advocate award on May 30 from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
The UN Chief has heaped praises on the inspiring lady and has described her a “true leader and role model.”
Major Sen served in the UN mission in war-torn Congo as an Indian woman peacekeeper. Under her charismatic leadership, the troops reached out to conflict-struck communities, especially women and girls.
The peacekeeping force earned the trust of the conflict-hit women and girls owing to Major Sen's humility, compassion and dedication.
The courageous officer also worked with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).
She will be bestowed with the 2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award’ by Guterres in an event at the world body's headquarters on May 30 celebrating the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, according to news agency PTI.
As per a UN press release, Major Sen was posted in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from March 2023 to April 2024 as the Commander of MONUSCO’s Engagement Platoon for the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion (INDRDB).
Major Sen happens to be second Indian peacekeeper to have been conferred with this prestigious UN honour.
The first person to receive the award was Major Suman Gawani, who had worked with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and was given the 2019 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.
After finding out that the the award was being bestowed upon her, Major Sen expressed gratitude for the award and for acknowledging her role.
“This award is special to me as it gives recognition to the hard work put in by all the peacekeepers working in the challenging environment of DRC and giving their best to bring a positive change in society,” Major Radhika Sen said.
“Gender-sensitive peacekeeping is everybody’s business – not just us, women. Peace begins with all of us in our beautiful diversity!” she remarked.
ALSO READ: ‘INDIA bloc will not allow BJP to change the Constitution’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
ALSO WATCH: