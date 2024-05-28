Indian Woman Peacekeeper Radhika Sen To Receive Prestigious UN Military Gender Advocate Of The Year Award

NEW DELHI: In a proud moment for the country, Indian Army officer Major Radhika Sen will be honoured with a prestigious military gender advocate award on May 30 from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The UN Chief has heaped praises on the inspiring lady and has described her a “true leader and role model.”

Major Sen served in the UN mission in war-torn Congo as an Indian woman peacekeeper. Under her charismatic leadership, the troops reached out to conflict-struck communities, especially women and girls.

The peacekeeping force earned the trust of the conflict-hit women and girls owing to Major Sen's humility, compassion and dedication.