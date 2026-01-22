India: Pak ‘long associated with crimes against humanity’ hurls allegations against others

United Nations: India has said that it was ironic that Pakistan a “geographic space long associated with grave crimes against humanity”, was flinging accusations against others.

“Pakistan should first address the systematic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyya in its territories”, Luther M Rangerji, an Additional Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday, responding to allegations made by Islamabad.

“The reality is that this delegation [of Pakistan] represents a geographical space long associated with grave crimes against humanity, which have endangered the lives of innocent people within their own borders”, he said.

“The irony is unmistakable: The very perpetrators of these acts continue to receive shelter and patronage” in Pakistan, he said.

Rangerji also drew attention to the unabated forced abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of women and girls from the minority communities in Pakistan, with the perpetrators having near-total impunity and immunity.

At the meeting of the preparatory committee for the UN Conference on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Humanity on Monday, Pakistan’s delegate raised the Kashmir issue and made allegations against India. Again on Tuesday, after Rangerji’s address to the committee, where he spoke out against Islamabad’s insinuations, a First Secretary in Pakistan’s UN mission, Zulifqar Ali, came up with another attack on India, exercising the right of reply. That prompted Rangerji, to take the stage again to further excoriate Pakistan, exposing its support for terrorism and its treatment of minorities. (IANS)

Also Read: India hands over election vehicles to Nepal ahead of March 5 elections