India's coffee exports hit USD 1.8 billion in FY25, continues four-year growth streak

NEW DELHI: India's coffee exports have continued their strong upward trajectory, maintaining their billion-dollar streak for the fourth consecutive financial year, according to the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

During the financial year 2024-25, India's coffee exports reached USD 1.80 billion, marking a 40.2 per cent growth over the USD 1.28 billion achieved in FY 2023-24, the department said in a X post, attached with it an infographic.

India's coffee exports have grown significantly due to increasing global demand for its rich and unique flavours, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement in early 2025.

Approximately three-fourths of India's coffee production consists of Arabica and Robusta beans. These are primarily exported as unroasted beans. However, there is a growing demand for value-added products, such as roasted and instant coffee, which further fuels the export boom.

India's coffee is primarily grown in the ecologically rich Western and Eastern Ghats, areas famous for their biodiversity. Karnataka leads in production, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

India is now the seventh-largest coffee producer globally, with exports reaching $1.29 billion in FY 2023-24, almost double the $719.42 million in 2020-21, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', on Sunday, among other things, featured discussions about the increasing popularity of Indian coffee among global beverage lovers and how people in India are taking up coffee plantations as a means of livelihood.

Joining the thread from where he had left off last year, discussing Araku coffee from Andhra Pradesh in a similar monthly Mann ki Baat episode, PM Modi today commended the Koraput coffee of Odisha.

Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world, the prime minister said, listing out several places in India where coffee plantations are in abundance.

"Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Biligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore and Malabar in Kerala - the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," the prime minister had said.

The Prime Minister said the mentions of coffee in Mann ki Baat stemmed from many people from Odisha sharing their feelings with him about Koraput coffee. (ANI)

