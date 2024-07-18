UP: Dibrugarh Express Derails in Gonda; 2 Dead, 25 Injured

GUWAHATI: At least two people have died, and around 25 are reported injured after 15 cars of the Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

The train was approaching from Chandigarh. The accident occurred between Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed district authorities to make sure the injured receive proper treatment.