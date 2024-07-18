UP: Dibrugarh Express Derails in Gonda; 2 Dead, 25 Injured

GUWAHATI: At least two people have died, and around 25 are reported injured after 15 cars of the Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.
The train was approaching from Chandigarh. The accident occurred between Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed district authorities to make sure the injured receive proper treatment.
Taking to X, the CM Office wrote, “Taking cognizance of the train accident in Gonda district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, read a post sent out by chief minister's office.”
North Eastern Railway CPRO Pankaj Singh informed ANI that a medical van from the Railways had arrived at the scene, and rescue operations had begun. He mentioned that helpline numbers had been issued and that the incident occurred around 2:37 PM.
The office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is closely monitoring the situation. Taking to X, it wrote, “HCM Dr Himanta Biswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities
This comes after several train derailment incidents reported across the country. The Ministry of Railways issued helpline numbers following the incident. They are:
- Commercial Control Tinsukia: 9957555984
- Furkating (FKG): 9957555966
- Mariani (MXN): 6001882410
- Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798
- Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959
- Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960
The ministry also provided numbers for Guwahati station: 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, 0361-2731623.
