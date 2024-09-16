PM Modi-Led NDA 3.0 Marks 100 Days Completion With Rs 15 Lakh Crore Projects For Northeast

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the centre has completed 100 days of its tenure.
The new administration has set ambitious goals for the northeastern region, aiming to enhance its infrastructure, propel the economic growth and solve the problems faced by the region in an efficient manner.
Several projects which are critical for the region's integration with the rest of the country are on the pipeline. These infrastructure push intends to bolster connectivity by expanding major road, rail, and airport networks.
The central government has also given due attention to the persistent issue of flooding, firefighting and the risk of glacial lake outburst by allocating Rs 12,554 crore for disaster management efforts.
Preventive measures pertaining to flood mitigation efforts in these region would also fall under its ambit.
As far as the energy sector is concerned, the centre has approved Rs 4,100 crore for the development of hydroelectric projects for the Northeast which are to be operated as joint venture with state entities and central public sector enterprises.
Significant progress has also been made in the social aspect as a major peace accord was signed with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).
328 armed cadres surrendered and assimilated into the mainstream, thereby fostering peace and stability in Tripura and bringing the 35 years of conflict to an end.
Apart from these, tourism infrastructure in this part of the country has also received a significant boost. The government's policy focuses on tapping the untapped potential of these places to emerge as an attractive and viable tourist destination.
These endeavours are a part of PM Modi's vision to transform the northeast into a vibrant region with a thriving economy and a flourishing population.
ALSO READ: Mizoram Faces Severe Shortages of Fuel and Essential Goods
ALSO WATCH: