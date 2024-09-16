PM Modi-Led NDA 3.0 Marks 100 Days Completion With Rs 15 Lakh Crore Projects For Northeast

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the centre has completed 100 days of its tenure.

The new administration has set ambitious goals for the northeastern region, aiming to enhance its infrastructure, propel the economic growth and solve the problems faced by the region in an efficient manner.

Several projects which are critical for the region's integration with the rest of the country are on the pipeline. These infrastructure push intends to bolster connectivity by expanding major road, rail, and airport networks.

The central government has also given due attention to the persistent issue of flooding, firefighting and the risk of glacial lake outburst by allocating Rs 12,554 crore for disaster management efforts.