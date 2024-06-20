Patna High Court Overturns Increase in Reservations for Underprivileged Castes in Bihar

PATNA: The Patna High Court on June 20 overturned the changes made by the Bihar government in 2023 to raise the reservation quota for Backward Classes (BC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) from 50% to 65% in schools, colleges, and government jobs.

A petition was filed in the Patna High Court on November 27, 2023, challenging the Bihar Government's decision to raise the state's reservation quota from 50% to 65%.

This petition, known as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), questions the legality or fairness of the government's move.