Patna High Court Overturns Increase in Reservations for Underprivileged Castes in Bihar

PATNA: The Patna High Court on June 20 overturned the changes made by the Bihar government in 2023 to raise the reservation quota for Backward Classes (BC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) from 50% to 65% in schools, colleges, and government jobs.
A petition was filed in the Patna High Court on November 27, 2023, challenging the Bihar Government's decision to raise the state's reservation quota from 50% to 65%.
This petition, known as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), questions the legality or fairness of the government's move.
After reviewing a report based on caste demographics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government decided to raise the reservation quotas for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST). A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Gaurav Kumar and others in response to this decision.
In this instance, the court finished hearing the petitions filed by Gaurav Kumar and others, and the verdict was reserved on March 11, 2024. Today, a Division Bench led by Chief Justice K.V. Chandran delivered a lengthy hearing on the petitions.
Advocate General P.K. Shahi represented the State Government in court. He argued that the government had increased the reservation quota because these classes were not adequately represented. The reservation was not based on a proportionate allocation.
These petitions challenged a law passed by the State Government on November 9, 2023.
The law allocated 65% of government service positions to candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), leaving only 35% for general category candidates.
The decision of the State Government to raise the reservation limit in government jobs from 50% to 65% was challenged in the Supreme Court.
On November 9, 2023, the Bihar Assembly passed a Bill unanimously to increase reservation for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes from 50% to 65%.
