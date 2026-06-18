India's history is one of resistance and self-respect, not subjugation: Mohan Bhagwat

UDAIPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at a gathering in Udaipur that India's history is one of resistance and self-respect rather than subjugation. Speaking on the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Haldighati and the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, he described the battle as a struggle to protect national consciousness and honour.

Bhagwat argued that historical records indicate the Mughal forces were repeatedly pushed back and that Maharana Pratap's leadership, military strategy, and the bravery of his horse Chetak played a key role. He said the battle reflected the unity of society across social divisions in defence of the nation.

He emphasized that Indians have consistently resisted foreign domination and cited figures such as Bappa Rawal and Lalitaditya as examples of this spirit. Bhagwat also called for a re-examination of historical narratives, saying many national heroes have not received due recognition.

Highlighting Maharana Pratap's enduring legacy, Bhagwat noted that his birth anniversary is widely celebrated, while that of Akbar is not, arguing that this reflects who remains more influential in public memory. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from Maharana Pratap's life, promote national unity, social harmony, and work toward India's progress and global welfare.

Another speaker, Shyam Sharan Devacharya, described the event as a celebration of patriotism and Sanatan culture, praising Maharana Pratap's dedication to protecting the nation and faith while calling for unity above caste and social divisions. (IANS)

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