RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Arrive in Assam Today

GUWAHATI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Assam on Wednesday on a three-day visit to participate in an organisational training programme, RSS functionaries said on Tuesday.

According to RSS functionaries, Bhagwat will take part in the ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg (Second Year)’ training camp being organised in the state as part of the Sangh’s cadre development and leadership training activities.

The RSS training programme is scheduled to be held at a designated camp venue in Guwahati and will witness the participation of swayamsevaks from different parts of the Northeast region.

Senior RSS leaders and pracharaks are also expected to attend the sessions during the three-day programme.

Sources said the RSS Chief is likely to address participants on organisational expansion, social outreach, nation-building initiatives and the role of cadres in strengthening grassroots activities across the country.

Bhagwat is also expected to hold interactions with senior Sangh functionaries from Assam and other Northeastern states during his stay.

The ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg’ is considered one of the important internal training programmes of the RSS, aimed at enhancing leadership skills, ideological orientation and organisational capabilities of its members.

The second-year camp is attended by selected swayamsevaks who have already completed the first phase of training.

Security arrangements have been heightened in Guwahati ahead of Bhagwat’s visit, with local authorities coordinating with organisers for the smooth conduct of the programme.

The visit of the RSS Chief assumes significance as it comes shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government in Assam led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The RSS has been actively expanding its organisational activities across the Northeast over the past several years through educational, social and cultural outreach initiatives.

Senior Sangh leaders have frequently visited the region to strengthen coordination with local units and volunteers.

Bhagwat’s visit is expected to conclude on May 15 following the completion of the training programme. (IANS)

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