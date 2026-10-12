India's IT Panel Chief Criticizes Elon Musk Over Starlink's Security Concerns

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday hit back at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over Starlink's proposed entry into India's satellite communications market, asserting that India would not alter its security policy under any kind of pressure, as he emphasised that national security considerations would take precedence over commercial interests.

In a post on X, Dubey said the Parliamentary Committee had understood the challenges faced by the country's security agencies through Starlink, adding that the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs and investigative agencies were concerned with the "threats" posed by such developments. In a reply to Elon Musk's tweet, Dubey wrote, "As the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, our committee has understood the challenges facing the country's security agencies through @elonmusk's Starlink. The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and our investigation agencies are being affected by the dangerous games of these threats." (ANI)

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