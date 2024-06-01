‘India’s name resonates worldwide’: Chirag Paswan praises PM Modi

Ayodhya: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president and Hajipur candidate, Chirag Paswan, on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India’s status on the global stage, stating that there is no country in the world where India’s name does not resonate.

“Saying “Bharat Mata ki Jai” is not just a slogan; today, PM Modi has made Bharat Mata truly triumphant on the world stage. There is no country in the world where India’s name does not resonate. The way he has worked to uplift and honour the glory of Bharat Mata, raising her head high, is remarkable,” Paswan said.

“There was a time when India was called the golden bird, and PM Modi has transformed India into a golden lion that roars on the global stage,” he added.

Regarding PM Modi’s ongoing meditation in Kanyakumari, Paswan dismissed any allegations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, emphasising the spiritual aspect of the Prime Minister’s actions. “This is absolutely not a violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct), but those who have never understood spirituality will never comprehend this. The opposition parties that have never respected Sanatan Dharma or held faith will never understand this. These things do not matter to them. PM Modi, after the election campaign ended in 2014 and 2019, meditated in the same way, and he is doing the same this time in 2024 as well,” Paswan said.

Prime Minister Modi is in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit. He is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about ‘Bharat Mata’. He will continue his meditation till June 1.

During his visit to the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, Paswan expressed his gratitude for divine blessings, attributing his and his party’s success to the grace of Lord Shree Ram and Bajrangbali.

“From the last 2-3 months, we all were engaged in the election campaign. I was fortunate to be here during the Pran Pratishtha. Since then I had this wish to come here with my family to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. We came to Ayodhya and had the darshan of Lord Shree Ram. Here at Hanumangarhi, we received the blessings of Bajrangbali Ji. Whatever we are today is because of His blessings, and we hope these blessings remain with us forever. With this sentiment, we have come here.

Paswan further commended PM Modi’s development initiatives, highlighting schemes that have significantly impacted the rural population. “The way PM Modi has brought comprehensive development to the country—I’m not just saying this for the sake of it, but it is a matter of honesty. He has created schemes that ensure the respect and health of women living in villages. To prevent any hardship for poor families due to illness, the Ayushman scheme was introduced. Under the world’s largest welfare scheme, 81 crore people are receiving free grain today. These are all schemes that have positively impacted poor families,” Paswan said.

He also praised the Prime Minister’s efforts to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas and to respect the faith of every individual, especially highlighting the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony.

“In this context, where the PM has focused on bridging the gap between rural and urban areas, he has also worked to respect the faith of every individual. For 500 years, Lord Ram Lalla was seated in a tent, and for the first time, a PM ensured his grand installation in a magnificent Ram temple,” Paswan said.

“In such a situation, why wouldn’t millions of Ram devotees support the PM? Those who aim to destroy Sanatan Dharma or think of annihilating its strength will never gain the support of the country’s people,” he added.

Expressing confidence in PM Modi’s third term Paswan said, “I am confident that when the results are announced on June 4, PM Modi will take the oath of office for the third time with a large majority.” Voting for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 1. Polling in the last phase will be held on 57 seats in 8 states/UTs. (ANI)

