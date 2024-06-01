PM Modi and Amit Shah Address Assam Flood Crisis: Six New Deaths, 3.49 Lakh Affected, Major Rivers Overflowing

Guwahati: Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the prevailing flood situation in Assam and the Northeast, promising all possible help to those affected. There has been no change in the flood situation in Assam, with six more reported to have died in the floods today.

PM Modi said, regarding the situation, that Assam and other Northeastern states have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. Taking stock of the prevailing situation, the PM assured all possible support to the Northeast and is continuously monitoring the situation.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all the chief ministers of the NE states and took stock of the situation. “Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones, and my prayers are with those injured for a speedy recovery. The Centre is deeply concerned about the natural disaster triggered by Cyclone Remal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kopili, Barak, and Kushiara rivers are reported to be flowing above the danger mark. Many trains have been cancelled. The number of people affected by the floods has been pegged at 3.49 lakh. The affected population resides in 560 villages.

Official sources said that two people died in Hailakandi, three in Cachar, and one in West Karbi Anglong, taking the total of those who perished today to six. Earlier, two people had died, bringing the total to eight deaths in the first wave of floods.

Due to speed restrictions and the water logging on the tracks, trains have been cancelled until June 2, especially in the Barak Valley section. All the local trains bound for Agartala and Bhairavi in Mizoram were also cancelled.

The road between Haflong-Guwahati and Haflong-Silchar has been partly restored for the movement of light vehicles. Composite relief teams of Assam Rifles are engaged in rescue efforts in Haflong.

