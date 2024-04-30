India's Potential Lineup Unveiled for T20 World Cup 2024

GUWAHATI: The BCCI has revealed the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad. Some well-known players like K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Sharma, and RutuRaj Gaikwad are not included.

However, the biggest point of contention for fans seems to be the exclusion of Rinku Singh from the squad.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team, with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain. Virat Kohli is back in the squad, boosting India's lineup. Yuzvendra Chahal's return and Shivam Dube's first World Cup call-up provide more options and flexibility to the team.