Tripura Election: Congress Demands Re-Polling in West Lok Sabha Constituency

AGARTALA: Weeks after the conclusion of voting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the Tripura Congress party has requested a re-vote in the area.

A group from the Tripura Congress met with the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajib Kumar, in New Delhi on Monday, April 29.

Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, who is also the Congress candidate for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, spoke to the media about the meeting.