Tripura Election: Congress Demands Re-Polling in West Lok Sabha Constituency

AGARTALA: Weeks after the conclusion of voting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the Tripura Congress party has requested a re-vote in the area.
A group from the Tripura Congress met with the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajib Kumar, in New Delhi on Monday, April 29.
Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, who is also the Congress candidate for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, spoke to the media about the meeting.
He mentioned that the delegation, consisting of eight members from the All India Congress Committee, including Rajib Shukla, Supriya Shrinate, Sudip Roy Barman, and three additional advocates, discussed alleged misconduct and electoral malpractices during the first phase of elections in Tripura with the ECI team.
Saha stated that during the initial election phase on April 19, they filed many complaints about election manipulation and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. He mentioned there were cases of misconduct by the state government and the ruling BJP.
“Our polling agents faced obstruction and were forcefully removed from polling stations. There were cases of fraudulent voting, with some BJP supporters allegedly intimidating voters to prevent them from voting. We also expressed concerns about the behavior of former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, who contested as a BJP candidate, reportedly with the support of the administration and government,” claimed the Tripura Congress leader.
Additionally, Saha accused the Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Puneet Agarwal, of not implementing the promised three-tier security system.
Meanwhile, over 80 per cent of the 14 lakh voters cast their votes in the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held under a heavy security cover on Friday.
The police said that no untoward incident was reported during polling from the tribal reserve parliamentary constituency.
A large number of the voters residing outside the border-fenced area (inside Indian territory near the zero line) on the India-Bangladesh border in Kailashahar exercised their franchise after the BSF personnel opened the gates on the border.
