India’s SDG model drives faster progress through local action: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

NEW DELHI: India’s experience shows that integrating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into state and local planning can boost ownership and speed up progress across sectors, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman K. Bery said on Tuesday.

An international workshop on peer learning around Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) and SDG implementation pathways began in the national capital, bringing together policymakers, experts and government officials from India and abroad to discuss ways to strengthen governance systems for achieving the global goals.

In his keynote address, Bery highlighted that India’s approach of embedding SDGs into planning at the state and local levels has helped create a sense of ownership and improved coordination, leading to faster development outcomes. (IANS)

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