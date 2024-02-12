India's Top 10 Least Populated States

India is the most populous nation in the world with more than 1.3 billion residents! Nevertheless, this distribution is not uniform. Some places have more population than others. We keep listening to the most populated states in India like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and so on, but there are also states where the population distribution becomes very scarce. In different words, diversity in demographics can be seen in all regions of the Indian subcontinent. The numerous reasons for such diversity are many. From geographical to political, this spans such a wide range of issues.

This is a list of the 10 least populous states of India based on the 2011 census.