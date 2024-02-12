India's Top 10 Least Populated States

India is the most populous nation in the world with more than 1.3 billion residents! Nevertheless, this distribution is not uniform. Some places have more population than others. We keep listening to the most populated states in India like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and so on, but there are also states where the population distribution becomes very scarce. In different words, diversity in demographics can be seen in all regions of the Indian subcontinent. The numerous reasons for such diversity are many. From geographical to political, this spans such a wide range of issues.
This is a list of the 10 least populous states of India based on the 2011 census.
Out of all the states in India, Sikkim has the fewest inhabitants. As of the 2011 census, Sikkim had 610,577 people living there. Moreover, it boasts one of India's lowest population densities. Less than 0.05% of India's total population lived in Sikkim, according to the 2011 Census of India.
According to the most recent census (2011), There were 1,097,206 people living in this northeastern Indian state. Stated otherwise, approximately 0.09% of India's total population resides in Mizoram.
The largest landmass in the Northeast region of India is found in Arunachal Pradesh. However, it has the lowest population density of any state, at just 17 persons per square mile. Out of 1.3 billion people worldwide, just 1,383,727 called it home as per the 2011 Census.
Along with Daman and Diu, Goa was a part of the Union Territory of India. But the UT was divided into two in 1987, and Goa became the 25th state of India. With a land area of roughly 3,702 square feet, it houses 0.12% of India's total population. That is equivalent to 1,458,545 persons.
Nagaland comes in at number five. With 1,978,502 residents as of the 2011 Census, Nagaland accounted for 0.16 percent of India's overall population.
1,721,756 people were living in Manipur as of the 2011 Indian Census. This corresponds to over 0.2 percent of the entire population of the nation.
Meghalaya's land area is around 22,480 square kilometers, and its population represents approximately 0.25 percent of India's total population. There were 2,966,889 people living in the country as per the 2011 census.
Another northeastern state, Tripura, comes in at number eight. There are 1,673, 917 people living in Tripura, which makes up about 0.3% of the entire population.
The majority of Himachal Pradesh's land area is made up of rugged and unforgiving terrain. As a result, only 6,864,602 individuals call it home. Put differently, it accommodates over 0.57% of India's entire population.
Uttarakhand comes in at number ten. There are about 10,086,292 people living there, which makes up about 0.83% of all Indians.