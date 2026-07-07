From Wayang Kulit to Bharatanatyam: PM Modi lauds cultural performances in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the captivating cultural performances held during his arrival ceremony in Indonesia.

Appreciating Indonesia's iconic shadow puppet tradition, PM Modi wrote, “Witnessed a captivating performance of Wayang Kulit, Indonesia’s treasured shadow puppetry tradition, bringing the timeless story of the Ramayan to life. It was a moving reminder of how our shared civilisational heritage has travelled across seas and generations, taking on beautiful local expressions while preserving its eternal values. My compliments to the team, which is known as Ganesh, for the performance.”

He also lauded the Bharatanatyam performance by Indonesian students.

“In Jakarta, I was delighted to witness a graceful Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group. It is gladdening to see these cherished traditions being preserved and presented with such dedication and excellence.”

PM Modi also witnessed a performance regarding Buddha’s teachings and values.

“The performance of ‘Homage to the Triple Gem ’ by the artistes of the Vihara Dharma Ratna Group was exceptional. It reflected the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha and the profound values embodied in the Triple Gem. It is heartening to see the rich Buddhist heritage being preserved and celebrated with such passion by the people of Indonesia,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at the hotel of his stay in Indonesia's Jakarta.

“A warm welcome in Jakarta! Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at the hotel in Jakarta. He was greeted with a vibrant cultural showcase featuring a Wayang Kulit rendition of the Ramayana, Indonesia's iconic shadow puppet tradition inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata; a Bharatanatyam performance of Shiva Stuthi by Indonesian students; and a devotional Buddhist dance paying homage to the Tiratana,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

“The performances underscored the shared civilizational, cultural and spiritual heritage of India and Indonesia,” it added.

PM Modi greeted members of the Indian community, who enthusiastically chanted "Modi Modi", while welcoming him. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Extends Warm Birthday Greetings to Dalai Lama, Hails Message of Peace