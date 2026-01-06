India’s Venezuela statement ‘very measured’: Former envoy YK Sinha

New Delhi: Former Indian Ambassador to Venezuela Y.K. Sinha on Monday called India's statement on the US air strikes on Venezuela and the capture of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife as "very measured", saying New Delhi has to remain mindful of its bilateral ties with the United States and other countries.

Sinha noted that most countries, including European nations, have responded cautiously to the US action, with China and Russia being the main exceptions that strongly condemned the strikes on a sovereign nation.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "I think the international community has by and large not supported the action. There are some exceptions. I think Israel and Argentina perhaps, but most countries have been measured in their, except China and Russia who have condemned it. Russia was among the first. India's reaction or statement that has come out from the External Affairs Ministry is very measured and obviously doesn't want to apportion blame at this stage . Because we have to be mindful of our own bilateral relations with the United States and other countries."

He added that European countries have taken a similar approach. "See the Europeans, they've done the same. They have been very measured in their reaction. Since the situation is still evolving, one doesn't know how things will pan out. And I won't be surprised if MEA shows another statement, if required," Sinha said.

The former diplomat also highlighted that India has expressed concern over the safety of Indian nationals living in Venezuela.

"They've expressed concern for the hundred-odd Indians or people of Indian origin that live in Venezuela and sort of their welfare and safety is obviously of paramount concern to us. Urging all parties to adopt the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the best in these circumstances, whether of course the parties and particularly the US heeds that call is an entirely different matter," he said.

This comes after the United States last week launched air strikes on Venezuela and captured its deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, before flying them to New York, where they are expected to be produced in court on Monday afternoon, CNN reported.

Asked about the possible impact of the escalation on regional stability in Latin America, Sinha said the region has remained unstable for a long time and pointed to a long history of US interventions.

"That region has been inherently unstable, not for some time, but for quite some time," he said, recalling historical US actions in Latin America, including the invasion of Panama, the overthrow of governments and Cold War-era interventions.

He referred to remarks made by South American leaders in the 19th century warning about US influence in the region and said such views had proved prophetic over time.

Sinha also said the United Nations' ability to respond effectively remains limited. "I think the UN is meeting today, the UN Security Council, I believe at least a meeting has been called for today. I don't know how productive it will be because the US holds a veto in the Security Council," he said.

He added that the Security Council has become paralysed due to the veto power of permanent members and no longer represents the global international community effectively. (ANI)

