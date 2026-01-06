Assam News

Tezpur NCC SUO Kuki Rabha commands Guard of Honour in New Delhi

Senior Under Officer Kuki Rabha of Tezpur College 5 Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur Group had the unique privilege of commanding the Combined Guard of Honour
NCC SUO Kuki Rabha
JAMUGURIHAT: Senior Under Officer Kuki Rabha of Tezpur College 5 Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur Group had the unique privilege of commanding the Combined Guard of Honour presented to the Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan during his visit to the ongoing Republic Day Camp at Delhi, informed a release. Kuki Rabha is a student of BA 5th semester, Department of Assamese, Tezpur College, and is the daughter of Kabita Rabha and Rajen Rabha, who are residents of Na-Ali, Tezpur.

guard of honour
NCC SUO Kuki Rabha

