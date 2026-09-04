India’s voice carries significance far beyond region: Belgium PM

NEW DELHI: Highlighting India’s growing global significance, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday said that the country has emerged not only as the world’s largest democracy but also as the fastest-growing major economy, a technological and economic powerhouse, and an influential geopolitical player whose voice extends far beyond the region.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting in New Delhi, Wever said that his visit to India - the first by a Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years - was "meaningful" even though the gap was “too long". He also appreciated the enormous transformation India has witnessed, especially under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in these years.

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Modi for the very warm welcome, the hospitality, and the very candid bilateral that we had. It is, for me, as you have said, Prime Minister, a real personal pleasure as a citizen of Antwerp to finally come to India. But it is also particularly meaningful to be here as the first Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years, and that's a very long time. It's too long. In those 20 years, India has changed enormously, and certainly in the period of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” said Wever.

“Today, you are not only the world's largest democracy but also the fastest-growing major economy, which has become an economic and technological powerhouse and a major geopolitical factor whose voice carries way before — way beyond —this region. For Belgium, this makes India an increasingly important partner, and I believe my country also has a lot to offer to India in return. We are a little bit smaller in scale, just a little bit, but we are one of the world's most open and internationally connected economies. We have built our prosperity on trade and access to global markets,” he added. (IANS)

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