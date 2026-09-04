PM Modi and Belgian counterpart review ties, reaffirm commitment to deepen partnership

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties during their bilateral talks held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership between India and Belgium while also discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductor, fintech, critical minerals, people-to-people ties, and academic and research cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

PM Modi and PM Bart De Wever witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of defence, renewable energy, combating crime and establishing diplomatic training between the two nations. The two sides agreed to double the bilateral trade in next five years, establish a business forum, an investment forum and a consular dialogue, the MEA stated.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George and other officials were also present during the meeting. After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai on Friday, where he will engage with various stakeholders, including those from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Calls Pawan Kalyan ‘Widely Respected’ as Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes