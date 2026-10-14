IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air cancel Saudi flights amid tensions

NEW DELHI: Indian Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, have suspended flights to and from various cities in Saudi Arabia until Saturday, in light of the ongoing tensions and recent attacks which have endangered the airspace.

In a post on X, IndiGo, in its travel advisory, announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until Saturday, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

The carrier advised customers to check flight status on the official website to stay updated, while assuring that consumer safety and well-being remain a top priority.

Additionally, Akasa Air also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until Saturday, due to "escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations."

The carrier also stated that the affected passengers can opt for a full refund of the cancelled ticket or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Air India, announcing the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, said that it is closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations.

The airline has also announced a full refund on cancellation to the affected customers.

Amplifying the announcements by the carriers, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote on X, "Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026."

In another post, the Embassy wrote, "Indigo Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until 17 October'26."

Amid the military escalation, the Houthis issued a broad warning to international airlines, foreign workers, and commercial travellers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe with the explicit exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Embassy Urges Nationals in Saudi Arabia to Stay Indoors Amid Security Concerns