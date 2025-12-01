IndiGo, Air India Express complete mandatory Airbus software upgrade of entire A320 fleet

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India Express have announced the completion of a mandatory Airbus system upgrade across their entire A320 fleet. IndiGo confirmed the successful completion of the update across all 200 affected aircraft in its A320 fleet. Additionally, Air India Express has completed the precautionary safety checks. Air India has also completed the reset on more than 90 per cent of its operating A320 family aircraft. International airlines like Air Arabia and many more have completed the update across all affected aircraft in the Airbus A320 fleet. US Secretary Sean Duffy said he is in close contact with Airbus about its software update recall for the A320 and the airlines that use it. The upgrade was prompted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive to address a potential issue with the Elevator and Aileron Computer (ELAC) units, which could be affected by intense solar radiation, corrupting data critical to flight controls. The software upgrade was aimed at ensuring the aircraft’s safe operation, and airlines worked to minimise disruptions. A day earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) for particular Airbus A319 and A320/321 aeroplanes. The EAD requires replacing or modifying the software that controls the aeroplanes’ elevator ailerons. The EAD is effective immediately. The FAA’s action mirrors an EAD issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, which certifies Airbus aircraft. (ANI)

Also Read: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fines IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for lapses in pilot training