Indigo Flight Returns Safely as Runway Damage Shuts Aizawl Airport

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A major incident was averted today after a Guwahati-Aizawl Indigo flight carrying 71 passengers was forced to return to Guwahati due to a damaged runway at Aizawl's Lengpui Airport, Mizoram's only airport.

According to reports, the flight took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, Guwahati, at around 10 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Lengpui. However, moments before landing, the pilot noticed visible damage to the runway and immediately alerted air traffic control at both Lengpui and Guwahati.

Prioritizing passenger safety, the pilot decided not to risk landing and diverted the aircraft back to Guwahati, where it landed safely.

Sources said two other flights, arriving from Delhi and Kolkata, also failed to land at Lengpui Airport today and had to return to their respective origins.

Meanwhile, urgent repair work on Lengpui's runway is being carried out on a war footing to restore normal flight operations.

